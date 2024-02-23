Selena Gomez says her relationship with Benny Blanco has made her feel the “safest.”

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” Selena told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe on Thursday, February 23, while promoting her “Love On” new single. “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

ICYMI, Selena confirmed her relationship with Benny in December 2023 via Instagram, however, the two have known each other for several years. The pair collaborated on the 2019 track “I Can’t Get Enough,” which also featured Tainy and J Balvin.

During her New Music Daily interview, she also admitted that she doesn’t “feel very safe in a lot of rooms” when it comes to choosing potential collaborators.

“But I find that when I work with new people, it’s actually really fun to connect on what they’re walking through in life,” she reavled.

“And it’s like, oh, working with some great songwriters who know friends of friends and things like that. But I think it’s also important that I stay with my core group because they’re the people that can crack the code with me the best. They’re the ones that can really help me explain what I want to say.”

Prior to Benny, Selena was romantically linked to Zayn Malik —who were were allegedly spotted “making out” at dinner in New York City in March 2023 — and Drew Taggart before that in January.

The “Love On” songstress is also super well known for her on-and-off relationship with fellow pop star Justin Bieber. The former flames were together for almost eight years before calling it quits for good in 2018. Their tumultuous relationship was full of ups, downs, drama and feuds. Some days, the pair were photographed holding hands, and weeks later they seemed to be shading each other online.

During Selena’s 2022 documentary My Mind and Me, the “Bad Liar” songstress didn’t mention Justin by name, but she did admit to feeling “haunted by a past relationship” that the public couldn’t stop talking about.

“Then, I just moved past it and I wasn’t afraid anymore,” she added. “I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever, and then, just forgetting everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen. And ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

