Never forget Jelena! Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber used to be one of the most famous couples in the world in the 2010s, which is why fans everywhere were upset to hear about their breakup in 2018. Since their split, Selena has started to open up about their relationship and the heartbreak that it eventually led to. Keep reading for Selena’s quotes on their breakup.

The pair had a long-term on-and-off romance which spanned for almost eight years, until they eventually split for good in 2018.

During Selena’s 2022 documentary My Mind and Me, the “Bad Liar” songstress didn’t mention Justin by name, but she did admit to feeling “haunted by a past relationship” that the public couldn’t stop talking about.

“Then, I just moved past it and I wasn’t afraid anymore,” she added. “I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever, and then, just forgetting everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen. And ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

The Rare Beauty cosmetics founder has taken several breaks from social media platforms like Instagram over the past few years — and has revealed that her breakup with Justin was partly to blame.

“I had just gotten my heart broken,” she told Fast Company in October 2023. “Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I’d seen on Instagram. ‘Wow, I wish my body looked like that.’”

Since their breakup, Justin has married Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), in a September 2018 wedding ceremony.

While they’ve never spoken about where their relationship stands now, Hailey did reveal that she spoke to Selena after marrying Justin.

“It’s all respect, it’s all love. That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect then that’s fine,” the model said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in September 2022. “Which had brought me a lot of peace and I’m like ‘We know what happened it is what it is.’ You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything Selena has ever said about her breakup with Justin.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.