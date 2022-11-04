Are Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber over their relationship drama? The Wizards of Waverly Place alum rehashed details from her past romance in her AppleTV+ documentary, My Mind & Me.

During once scene in the film, Selena was focused on preparing for her Revival Tour while receiving a call from John Janick, Chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M Records.

“He called me this morning about the song with Justin,” she shared. “I’m like, ‘When am I going to just be good enough by myself? When am I going to be good enough — just me by myself, not needing anybody to be associated with?’”

How Long Were Selena and Justin Together?

The pair had a long-term on-and-off romance which spanned for almost eight years. They eventually split for good in 2018 and Justin has since married Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

Did Selena Write ‘Lose You to Love Me’ About Justin?

Fans watched the “Lose You to Love Me” writing process in My Mind & Me.

“The fastest song I’ve ever written. It’s about more than just a lost love. It’s me learning to choose myself, to choose life, but also hoping that people can find grace and peace in that too,” Selena shared of the song. “The song is about knowing that you completely lost every part of who you are just to rediscover yourself again.”

The “Bad Liar” songstress didn’t mention Justin by name, but she did admit to feeling “haunted by a past relationship” that the public couldn’t stop talking about.

“Then, I just moved past it and I wasn’t afraid anymore,” she added. “I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever, and then, just forgetting everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen. And ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Are Selena and Justin Friends Now?

While they’ve never spoken about where their relationship stands now, Hailey did reveal that she spoke to Selena after marrying Justin.

“It’s all respect, it’s all love. That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect then that’s fine,” the model said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in September 2022. “Which had brought me a lot of peace and I’m like ‘We know what happened it is what it is.’ You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”

