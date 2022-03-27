Turning heads and breaking hearts! Shawn Mendes walked the 2022 Academy Awards red carpet on Sunday, March 27, where he wore a black look ahead of presenting at the star-studded night. The “Senorita” singer is one of a few celebrities to present at the award ceremony, which included Sean “Diddy” Combs, Halle Bailey, Jennifer Connelly, and Lady Gaga.

The “In Your Blood” performer, who usually dons colorful and playful suits for his red carpet looks, knows how to wow an audience with his high fashion. One outfit his fans are still not over is his Met Gala 2021 look, which showcased his abs on full display, with black leather pants and a leather jacket to match. It has come to no one’s surprise that he continues to stun his most recent look at the 2022 Academy Awards where he was seen rocking a perfectly tailored suit. In the wise words of the Canadian singer himself: “It’s giving Cher!”

For the 94th annual Academy Awards, he went for the classic tuxedo, and looked amazing!

Notably absent from his arm was ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello, whom the “Stitches” singer broke up with late last year. The former couple shared a joint statement in November 2021 on their respective Instagram accounts, where they stated that they were still friends but had ended their romantic relationship.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends,” the former couple shared. “We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Since November, the ex-couple, who are rumored to be working on new albums, have released a total of three songs speculated to be about their now-ended-relationship. This includes Shawn’s song “It’ll Be Okay,” which he released in December 2021 shortly after their public breakup. And just this month, fans were blessed with two breakup anthems by the ex-couple. The Cinderella star released “Bam Bam,” a song featuring Ed Sheeran which is about getting over a breakup, and the Canadian crooner performed a new song “When You’re Gone,” on March 19 at a concert in Austin.