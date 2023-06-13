Guys We Love! Meet Musician Will Jay: Age Details, Music, Love Life

Just call him a star! Will Jay was a member of IM5 from 2012 to 2014, but now, he’s a solo musician — and is totally killing it.

When it comes to his solo songs, Will loves a romantic moment.

“I think the most romantic song would probably be ‘Love is a Wild Thing’ by Kacey Musgraves,” he exclusively told J-14 in the magazine’s July 2023 issue. “I have to give an honorable mention to the most romantic song that I have personally written, which is one of my latest releases called ‘Body of Water.’”

Who Is Will Jay?

The singer was born on June 18, 1996, and has made a name for himself in the music world. Over the years, he’s released songs like “Lies” and “I Need Control,” among others. Will’s Someone on the Internet album was released in January 2023.

“I love reading, doing hot yoga and beating all my friends at Mario Kart,” he told J-14. “They don’t stand a chance!”

He’s also a big pop culture guy and “loves to talk anyone’s ear off about that.”

Is Will Jay Single?

He’s a long-term lover! Will celebrated his five-year relationship with Sam Creighton in September 2022.

“I still feel like we’re only scratching the surface,” he wrote on Instagram to mark the occasion. “Here’s to a lifetime of fancy sushi & back rubs.”

When it comes to a romantic partner, being a sushi lover is a must!

“They must be a foodie like me,” he told J-14. “My perfect date would be going on a hike somewhere scenic, followed by a nice sushi restaurant for dinner … just the sushi works, as well.”

Will added, “If they don’t love dogs, I’m out.”

Is Will Jay Releasing New Music?

Other than his 2023 record, Will has released the Perfectionist album in 2020 and his Will Jay EP in 2016.

His song “In Your Shoes” from Disney Channel’s Sneakerella was nominated for an Emmy Award.

“Can’t believe I’m typing this but ‘In Your Shoes’ is an Emmy nominated song!!” Will shared on Instagram in November 2022. “Beyond grateful to @scv63 and everyone at Disney for giving us the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing movie.”

His songs have also appeared in One of Us Is Lying, Wonder Park and My Spy.

