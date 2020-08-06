Get ready, you guys, because Addison Rae is hitting the big screen! Well, her voice is. The TikTok star will be playing Marnie — a pampered house cat, who trades a life of luxury for a new adventure as a private eye — in the upcoming flick Spy Cat. With help from new friends and her favorite detective TV shows, Marnie sets out to solve a mystery and prove she’s more than just a house cat. The movie will be available on DirecTV on August 13, 2020. It hits theaters on Friday, September 11, 2020 and will be available everywhere on September 15, 2020. Check out an exclusive first look above.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.