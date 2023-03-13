Scene stealer! Sofia Carson brought her impressive vocals to the 2023 Oscars stage on Sunday, March 12. The former Disney Channel star sang her Academy Awards nominated track “Applause” — written by Diane Warren — from the movie Tell It Like a Woman.

“Our song is an anthem for women, from the powerful film Tell It Like A Woman. A film directed by women, about women, for everyone,” Sofia, 29, wrote via Instagram in November 2022. “A beautiful and deeply timely reminder to applaud ourselves for how far we’ve come, and to applaud ourselves for how far we will go. Because we fight like women, we survive like women, and we do it together.”

Keep reading for all the details on Sofia’s 2023 Oscars performance.

What Did Sofia Carson Sing at the 2023 Oscars?

The actress sang the song “Applause” from the film Tell It Like a Woman, which was nominated for various awards — including Best Original Song.

What Did Sofia Carson Wear During Her 2023 Oscars Performance?

Sofia stunned in a bedazzled gown while singing the track.

Has Sofia Carson Performed at the Oscars Before?

While she attended the awards show in 2022, this was the first time that Sofia took the Academy Award stage to perform alongside Diane.

“I still pinch myself about the very real reality that I am talking about the Oscars,” she told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the awards ceremony, recalling how her collaboration with the legendary songstress started.

“I’ve always longed to work with [Diane], of course. Diane [sent] a DM and said that she had a song that she thought was perfect for me, very much in line with who I was as a woman, as an artist and as a female activist,” the Descendants alum shared. “The moment I heard the song, I knew it would be one of the greatest honors of my life to be the voice of that anthem. It was something greater than all of us.”

Sofia went on to say that the song is a greater reflection of her work in Hollywood.

“I’ve dedicated myself to ensuring that every word that I say, everything I write, every role that I play,” the Purple Hearts star explained. “I know that there’s one girl in some corner of the world that’s going to watch or listen to that, and I want her to feel seen and inspired or in some way empowered. That has been the guiding light in every decision that I’ve made in this business. This song is part of a greater movement that we’re all fighting, every day, to create a new paradigm where gender parity isn’t the exception, but the rule.”

