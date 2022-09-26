Looking good, girl! Sofia Carson was all smiles before hitting the stage at the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, September 24, in New York City’s Central Park.

The Descendants franchise alum donned a black fringe coat over a fully bedazzled outfit before hitting the event stage. Sofia spoke about Indigenous Solutions for Climate Change alongside the 2022 Global Citizen Prize: Citizen Award Mexico winner Mitzy Cortés. After taking the stage, she met with fans in Central Park, sharing clips via Instagram Stories.

“Words failed me last night,” the actress posted alongside a video of screaming fans. “Adore YOU.”

Sofia also posted a photo of herself at the annual event and thanked Global Citizen — a nonprofit organization working to end poverty — for having her.

“Last night, the world came together in the name of change,” Sofia captioned her Instagram post.

Prior to attending the Global Citizen Festival, the Purple Hearts actress performed at the United Nations Women’s HeForShe Summit, which is “celebrating and amplifying the voices of the greatest force in the world: women.”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Sofia has been open about her support for various charity organizations. She was even named a UNICEF Ambassador in 2020.

“I always say that working with UNICEF is and always will be the greatest honor of my career and probably one of the most important things I will ever do with my life,” the songstress told HOLA! USA in June 2020. “My mom has been speaking to me about UNICEF since I was a little girl.”

During the same interview, Sofia explained why she finds it “more important” to use her platform to showcase important causes.

“I’ve always treated it with such respect and responsibility,” the “LOUD” musician shared. “I feel honored that I have the platform that I have and that I do have a voice that can, in some way, if I use it loud enough, make some sort of a difference in the world. I feel like now more than ever, the hearts of the world stopped with what is going on, the injustice, the pain, the sorrow, but we have to turn that into true action, and the world is doing that. All of us are using our voices, no matter how big or how small, and turning that into one big collective voice, this heartbeat that is unstoppable.”

Scroll through our gallery to see photos of Sofia at NYC’s Global Citizen Festival.

