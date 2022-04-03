She’s done it again! Sofia Carson took on the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet in a stunning green gown on Sunday, April 3. One week after another, the Descendants star took over a red carpet draped in tulle. This time around, Sofia opted for a Valentino dress.

Although she’s not nominated, the former Disney Channel star, 28, dropped her “deeply personal” self-titled debut album on Friday, March 25.

“I fell in love with songwriting and storytelling when I wrote my first song when I was 10, and I have been working towards my debut album ever since I could remember,” she told People following its release. “I wanted to tell a story from start to finish a story about love — and that’s what I did!”

During a separate interview announcing the record in early March, Sofia explained to E! News that she fell in love with songwriting as a young girl.

“I remember falling so deeply in love with songwriting, with being able to — through words and through melodies — bring to life the secrets that lied in my heart. For some reason, the most vulnerable and perhaps the scariest thoughts could feel safe in a song,” she gushed. “I had song journal that I would carry around everywhere that I went and in the very first page I wrote, ‘I hope that when people listen to my music, they hear their story in mine.’”

Sofia made her Disney Channel debut as an Austin & Ally guest star before being cast as Evie in the Descendants series. Since then, her star has just kept rising. She’s set to star alongside Nicholas Galitzine in the upcoming musical movie Purple Hearts. She will star in the movie and executive produce the film along with write and perform the entire soundtrack. The romantic film is set to be about “aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie and military man Luke, who in spite of their apparent differences, fall hopelessly in love,” per a report from Deadline in November 2020.

But for now, she going to keep killing it on red carpets. Scroll through our gallery to see Sofia Carson’s 2022 Grammy Awards look.