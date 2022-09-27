Going viral! Sofia Carson‘s hair was a major point of conversation following the Purple Hearts premiere in July 2022, but did the actress know about the fans’ reactions? At first, the Disney Channel alum wasn’t aware that tucking her hair into her shirts had garnered so much attention from the public.

“None of us anticipated that would become as viral of a thing as it did,” the “LOUD” songstress told Entertainment Tonight in September 2022. “I wasn’t even aware until someone showed me a TikTok.”

Sofia Carson’s Hair in ‘Purple Hearts’ Explained

Fans couldn’t stop talking about Sofia’s hair being tucked into her shirts for the majority of the movie after it premiered via Netflix.

“OK but I still NEED to know why Sofia Carson’s hair was tucked in the whole time during Purple Hearts,” one Twitter user wrote. A second wondered, “But why is Sofia Carson’s hair tucked into her shirt in EVERY SCENE of Purple Hearts on Netflix?

I need to know who thought @SofiaCarson keeping her hair tucked in her clothes in #PurpleHearts was a good idea,” a third person shared. “Movie was good but I couldn’t get past the hair.”

Other than Twitter users, some viral TikTok videos also showed clips from the film in which Sofia’s hair was tucked into her clothes.

What Did Sofia Carson Say About Her Hair in ‘Purple Hearts’?

“I do that in my day-to-day life and I think I brought it into Cassie because Cassie, in a lot of her scenes, was really emotional and complex, and I never wanted her hair to get in the way, so I kind of just tucked it in my jacket to make it easier, but I didn’t realize that it would become, like, a thing,” she explained to ET. “But I’ll take it!”

Following the movie’s premiere, Sofia spoke about how she got into the character of Cassie — and her hair wasn’t the only thing that helped. While she has no tattoos in real life, getting fake ink designs for the movie helped the actress totally transform.

“We’re very different. I think we’re very similar in a lot of ways, like her passion for justice is very similar to mine, her love of music, of course. But Cassie is like — she’s messy, you know? She’s unpredictable, she’s tough, she’s unafraid to say exactly what she thinks when she thinks that regardless of the consequences,” Sofia told The Wrap in July 2022. “I’m more polished, and more put together, I think through things much more. And Cassie, is not that. She’s like the antithesis of me.”

