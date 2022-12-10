Love was, most definitely, in the air during 2022. So many celebrity couples made their love known to the public — and tons are still going strong.

Billie Eilish, for one, confirmed her relationship with The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford in November.

“It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it,” the “Happier Than Ever” songstress told Vanity Fair about her relationship, talking about her boyfriend. “I managed to get my way … to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f–king f–ker alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me? Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone. I pulled his ass. All me. I did that s–t. I locked that mother f–ker down.”

A month prior, the musicians were first spotted together while out to dinner in Los Angeles. At the time, they were spotted kissing, which sparked initial romance rumors. Days before her Vanity Fair interview was published, Billie and Jesse cozied up under a giant Gucci blanket while walking the LACMA Art+Film Gala red carpet.

While it appears Billie is happy with her public romance, the “Therefore I Am” singer has spoken about keeping her relationships out of the public eye.

“I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had, with the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret,” Billie shared on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp in September 2020. “I think about the people that have made their relationships OD public, and then they break up, and it’s like, ‘What if it goes bad?’ Then everyone has this whole opinion on your relationship that they have no idea about. It’s not something I’m interested in.”

She isn’t the only star experiencing a semi-public romance. Charlie Puth played coy about his girlfriend until hard-launching their relationship on Instagram when celebrating his birthday. Of course, eagle-eyed fans were quick to identify the mystery lady that has stolen the “Light Switch” singer’s heart.

