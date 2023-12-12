Netflix’s Sweet Home has quickly become one of the standout Korean dramas on the streaming platform. As K-drama fans know, it’s tough for shows to garner a second season, let alone a third! So, will Sweet Home be the exception? Keep reading to find out!

Will There Be a ‘Sweet Home’ Season 3 on Netflix?

In June 2022, Netflix announced that the monster drama was renewed for both its second and third seasons — with the third serving as the show’s conclusion. On top of that, in the final moments of season 2, which premiered in December 2022, an ending card reveals that season 3 will premiere in summer 2024.

Both seasons 2 and 3 were filmed back to back for over a year, with production coming to an end in March 2023, hence the quick turnaround!

Who Will Star In ‘Sweet Home’ Season 2?

Warning: spoilers ahead. All of the surviving castmembers from season 2 will return for Sweet Home‘s final season, which includes Song Kang (Cha Hyun-su), Go Min-si (Lee Eun-yu), Jinyoung (Park Chan-young), Yoo Oh-seong (Tak In-hwan), Oh Jung-se (Dr. Lim), Kim Moo-yeol (Kim Young-hu), Kim Si-a (Ah-yi) and Lee Jin-uk (Pyeon Sang-wook/Jung Ui-Myeong).

Sweet Home isn’t the only Netflix drama Song Kang is currently starring in, as he also appears in the highly popular romance K-drama titled My Demon, which premiered just a week before Sweet Home season 2.

He’s also starred in multiple other Netflix hits, such as Forecasting Love and Weather, Navillera and Love Alarm. However, fans will most likely recognize the Korean actor for his role in Netflix’s 2021 series Nevertheless, where he starred alongside Han So-hee.

What Is ‘Sweet Home’ About?

Sweet Home first arrived on Netflix in December 2020, and became the first South Korean series ever to enter the top 10 in the United States, as well as reaching no. 1 in eight global regions.

The show follows a world where humans turn into savage monsters and wreak terror around the world, except for one troubled teen named Ch Hyun-su (Song Kang) and his apartment neighbors who attempt to fight to survive while also holding onto their humanity.

“To me, the first season of Sweet Home is the work that made me who I am today,” Song Kang said in a press conference in December 2023. “There was one thing that the director told me before we started shooting the first season — that he believes in me, so I should believe in him too. I still remember it and it cheers me on so much.”

