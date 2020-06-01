Get ready, you guys, because Sydney to the Max is back with a brand new episode, and Ruth Righi and Ava Kolker just shared a bunch of the behind-the-scenes secrets from on set of the Disney Channel show!

Yep, airing on Monday, June 1 at 8:00 P.M. EST/PST, the episode will touch on something everyone has felt before — jealousy. According to Disney, here’s the official description: “Sydney feels torn between spending time with her best friends and her fencing teammates. Can she be friends with both groups… or will she have to choose one?”

Not only did the girls spill all the tea on what went on when they were filming the new episode exclusively to J-14, but they also got real about the things they values most in a friendship and what happened when they went through a similar situation in real life.

J-14: What message do you hope deliver with this episode?

Ruth Righi: I think this episode hopes to convey a sense of understanding and acceptance. The storyline follows Sydney’s’ FOMO as she is torn between the “four amigas” and her fencing friends. In the end, we realize that a lasting friendship means understanding that your real friends will stick around no matter what and that honesty and acceptance is necessary.

Ava Kolker: I hope people realize that by telling the truth to your friends, you can always figure out a way to do the activities you love and still see your friends without giving up anything all together. There is always a compromise.

J-14: Have you ever felt like you had to choose between different friend groups? How did you deal with the situation?

Ruth: I have always had friends from different groups but I never felt I had to choose. I know my friends would be there for me regardless how much time I spent with them. It’s super important to let your friends know that they are appreciated and loved so that they never feel left out.

Ava: Yes, sometimes we want to schedule a trip that can only accommodate a certain number of people and we never want to leave anyone out. When that happens, we try to alternate between friend groups and always be honest about what we’re doing to try and make sure no one’s feelings get hurt.

J-14: Have your friends ever chosen someone over you? How did it make you feel and how did you handle it?

Ruth: Sometimes you have a falling out with a specific friend or group but it only means they weren’t gonna stick around for the long run. This is why it’s important to surround yourself with people you love and trust.

Ava: Yes, definitely. It hurt my feelings when they would plan things without me but I realize it’s nothing personal, and as long as they’re upfront about it, I accept It and try to plan something with them so we can have quality time together.

J-14: Jealousy is obviously a natural feeling and everyone feels it at some point, any advice you can share for our readers about dealing with jealousy?

Ruth: Dealing with jealousy is something that almost everyone experiences. It’s hard to push aside but letting go and going with the flow leads to a happier and more accepting life.

Ava: I try to think outside of myself and try to feel supportive and happy for my friend and their friendship. When you look outside yourself, it’s easier to be happy for others.

J-14: What are three things that you think are most important in having a strong friendship?

Ruth: Honestly, trust and fun.

Ava: Loyalty, trust and honesty.

J-14: Do you have any advice for people who are currently fighting with a friend?

Ruth: See it through and talk it out. If it works out, great! If not, then that’s ok too! They just weren’t meant to be in your life!

Ava: I try to initiate the conversation to try to see their side and be open to their perception of the situation. It’s always very important to communicate, validate the friendship and be open and honest and not be too stubborn.

J-14: Can you share some fun behind-the-scenes on-set stories from this episode?

Ruth: I was just getting over a cold during this episode so my voice sounds a little funny. I tried to play it off and sound normal but I can still tell when I hear myself talk.

Ava: We did a bunch of TikToks in costume that I will be posting so check those out.

J-14: What was your favorite scene to film in this episode?

Ruth: I loved getting to do the librarian impression. It just started as a random face that I would do on set, but when they wrote it into the show I was so excited.

Ava: My favorite scene was in Olive’s house when the girls dressed up as wolves because it was super fun dressing up and howling like a wolf.

After Monday night’s episode, the show will continue to air brand new episodes all week long on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. Then, the series will move to Friday evenings the following week at 8 P.M. EST/PST. Make sure to tune in on Monday night for the brand new episode!

