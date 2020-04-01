Get ready, guys, because Ruth Righi has some music in the works! Yep, that’s right, the Sydney to the Max star recently chatted with J-14 and revealed that fans will get to hear her sing during an upcoming episode of the fan-favorite Disney Channel series. For those who missed it, the series’ second season of premiered on Disney Channel on March 23, and fans are already obsessed! But according to the 14-year-old, there’s a lot more that viewers can expect to see as new episodes premiere every Friday night at 8:00 P.M. EST/PST.

“Sydney gets to do some singing, which I’m really excited about. I don’t want to spoil anything, but there’s a lot of really cool music coming up,” she gushed. “They’re some of my favorite scenes. [Music is] such a big part of my life and always has been, so anything where I can bring that to work is something that’s really special.”

But that’s not all! Aside from the show, Ruth said she’s been working tirelessly on some solo songs while self-isolating during the current coronavirus pandemic.

“I [write my own songs] a little bit, especially with this time of social distancing I’ve been spending a lot of time playing music and I’ve been writing a little bit of stuff too, just for fun. It’s really good to have this time to refresh in that way,” she said before adding that, it’s always been her dream to make music.

As fans know, before she made her television debut in Sydney to the Max, the actress appeared in School of Rock on Broadway in New York City.

“Ever since I was really little, I’ve played music [and] sang,” Ruth explained. “So that’s definitely something I’d want to pursue further as well.”

Yeah, it’s safe to say that fans can expect big things from this young star in the near future!

