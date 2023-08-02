You might recognize Luke Eisner from Netflix’s Tall Girl movies, but get ready to start seeing the actor everywhere! He’s set to star in a few exciting projects, including one sci-fi movie with Joey King. Keep reading to learn more about Luke, his movie and TV show roles, his girlfriend and more.

What Does Luke Eisner Star In?

Besides Tall Girl and Tall Girl 2, Luke has starred in a handful of shows like The Goldbergs, Family Reunion and Grown-ish. As for his upcoming roles, he’s set to star in an unnamed project with the producers of Tall Girl, as well as the upcoming Netflix movie Uglies, a sci-fi adaptation that stars The Kissing Booth‘s Joey.

“I did another project with the producers of Tall Girl, Mary Viola, and McG. I did Uglies with Joey King so that will be coming out sooner than later,” the actor shared during a 2022 interview with EUPHORIA Magazine. “I just finished a show with JoJo Siwa, a reality show called Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution, you can find that on Peacock.”

He added, “Other than that, my girlfriend, Kirby [Johnson], and I do a weekly vlog on YouTube where I give updates on what’s going on in my world. It’s mostly just videos of our cat.”

Netflix has yet to announce plans for Tall Girl 3, however Luke is still hopeful for a trequel!

“It’s funny, I was just on the phone last night with Griffin [Gluck, who plays Jack Dunkleman],” Luke recalled during the same magazine interview. “He said ‘Dude, you think we’re gonna do a third one?’ and I said, ‘I don’t know, I feel like it’s gonna be like the second one where all the sudden we’re gonna get a phone call where they say, hey, we need you in a month.’ I don’t know. I really hope so.”

Who Is Luke Eisner Dating?

Luke is currently dating actress and TikTok star Kirby Johnson. Known for her work in horror films such as The Possession of Hannah Grace, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin and 5150, Kirby’s also appeared in a few well-known shows such as Daisy Jones & The Six. However, she’s best known for her TikTok and social media stardom, where she has over 3 million followers.

Luke and Kirby have been dating for over four years. For Valentine’s Day in 2022, he wrote a heartfelt message for his girlfriend per Instagram. “I miss you even when you are in the other room. My life is a dream and your smile is the anesthesia keeping me in it. Of all the things I’ve been fortunate enough to do in my life being your boyfriend (and Instagram photographer) takes the cake.” So cute!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.