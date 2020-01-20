Yep, there’s still some bad blood between Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber. According to reports that surfaced on Saturday, January 18, Justin was working out at the Dogpound Gym in West Hollywood when he, and everyone else in the establishment, were allegedly kicked out because Taylor had a personal training session.

According to the source, Justin’s security team was asked to leave, but the “What Do You Mean?” singer wouldn’t go until he finished his workout. He seemingly didn’t have any idea that it was Taylor who asked the gym to be cleared. An insider said that her appointment was to train alone, so everyone inside the gym needed to leave before her workout started.

As fans know, these two stars often don’t see eye to eye and this gym situation came just months after Justin slammed Taylor and came to his manager Scooter Braun‘s defense on social media. For those who don’t know, in November 2019, the Lover singer publicly claimed that Scooter would not let her perform some of her music at the American Music Awards.

Justin was quick to come to his longtime pal’s defense and seemingly called Taylor a liar on his Instagram Stories. He posted a screenshot of an article with the headline “Taylor Swift Free to Play All Her Hits During AMAs…Big Machine Can’t Stop Her.”

Previously, Taylor called out Justin back in June 2019. In a lengthy statement, she posted an old screenshot of a 2016 photo from Justin’s Instagram. The snap was of a FaceTime call between him, Scooter and Kanye West, who as fans know, has been embroiled in a feud with Taylor for years. “Taylor Swift what up,” the “Love Yourself” singer captioned it. She told fans that Scooter has orchestrated this meet up to get “his two clients together to bully me online.”

Shortly after, Justin responded with an apology to Taylor and asked that they handle their issues privately rather than online.

As the years have passed, we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations,” he posted to social media at the time. “So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? Seems to me like it was to get sympathy. You also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully Scooter.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.