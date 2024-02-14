Good news! If you don’t have the attention span to read a book or you’re dying to see one of your fav novels on the big screen, then this one’s for you. We’ve compiled a list of all the best selling novels that are getting a movie adaptation in 2024.

To kick things off, the second installment from the Dune franchise is hitting the big screens this year. The six-part-book series has over 5300 pages combined! If you haven’t started reading, you might want to buy a movie ticket instead.

Dune, originally written by author Frank Herbert, follows the story of Paul Atreide, a young nobleman who “rises to lead a desert army in a battle for control of a planet’s valuable spice,” via Blinkist.

In 2021, the first Dune film was released in theaters, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. The film was met with critical praise as it took home numerous Academy awards.

As one of the most anticipated films this year, Dune: Part Two is set to feature an even more impressive cast with stars like Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Christopher Walken.

The upcoming film will “explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family,” per Rotten Tomatoes.

During their press tour, Timothée and Austin shared some insights on what to expect for the upcoming film, including a lot more fight scenes. In particular, it appears the two actors are set to duel against one another.

When speaking about what it was like training separately, Austin shared, “It felt like standing in the wings before you walk out on stage or something, that incredible intensity that you feel,” the Elvis actor explained.

He continued, “And then ‘Action!’ is called. And we just got to work. That’s the moment of truth where you want to just leave it all on the field,” per Washington Post on February 13, 2024.

Don’t wait to watch this film! Dune: Part Two will exclusively be played in theaters on March 1, 2024.

Want to find out what other books are hitting the big screen in 2024? Scroll down!

