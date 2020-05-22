Get ready, you guys, because The Parent Trap cast might be reuniting, and fans are freaking out! Yep, on Thursday, May 21, the film’s director, Nancy Meyers, took to Instagram and hinted at some major “news” coming next week. But before you start thinking about a sequel, the Hollywood icon made it crystal clear that there’s not another movie in the works.

“I have some #ParentTrap news to share next week. #ItsGoingToBeFun. (Not a sequel. Sorry!),” Nancy wrote alongside a snapshot of her and the 1998 film’s star, Linsday Lohan.

For those who forgot, the fan-favorite film — a remake of the 1961 movie of the same name — followed a pair of twins, named Hallie and Annie, who were separated at birth by their divorced parents, and reunited at summer camp years later. In order to get their parents back together, the two decided to swap lives and pretend to be each other until their mom and dad were forced to return them to one another. All these years later, and it’s still a total classic!

Naturally, upon seeing Nancy’s rather cryptic Instagram post, fans started freaking out and speculating what she meant in the comments section. Since a bunch of old TV show and movie casts are getting back together recently, a Zoom call between all these icons wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. But according to Nancy, the truth will be revealed next week. It’s official, we’re turning her Instagram post notifications on ASAP.

While we wait for the news to drop, we’ll just be over here checking out some of Nancy’s other iconic films. That’s right, the woman is a total legend and is responsible for some pretty epic romantic comedies like What Women Want, It’s Complicated, The Holiday, The Intern, Home Again and Father of The Bride. Missing the nostalgia of The Parent Trap? Throw on one of these other flicks and you’ll feel right at home!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.