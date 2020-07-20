Get ready, guys, because after 20 years The Parent Trap cast officially reunited and we seriously can’t contain our excitement. Yep, on Monday, July 20, the entire cast — including Lindsay Lohan (Annie and Hallie), Dennis Quaid (Nick Parker), Elaine Hendrix (Meredith Blake), Lisa Ann Walter (Chessy) and Simon Kunz (Martin) — got together and reminisced about the iconic film. Not only did they remember their time on set, but the stars also raised money for a good cause, too. The cast donated to Work Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that has been providing food amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those who missed it, the film’s director Nancy Meyers and the cast teamed up with Katie Couric to talk about the film. They shared some behind-the-scenes moments from filming and even remembered their late coaster Natasha Richardson (who played Annie and Hallie’s mom, Liz James).

“Natasha had such an elegance and grace, and she was so maternal to me,” Lindsay said. Dennis added, “[She was] somebody so giving and glad to be there and transmitted that joy of being able to do what we do. It just made everything that much better.”

For those who forgot, the fan-favorite film — a remake of the 1961 movie of the same name — followed a pair of twins, named Hallie and Annie, who were separated at birth by their divorced parents and reunited at summer camp years later. In order to get their parents back together, the two decided to swap lives and pretend to be each other until their mom and dad were forced to return them to one another. All these years later, it’s safe to say that it’s still a total classic!

After Lindsay and Dennis recreated a fan-favorite scene from the film, they all remembered the Freaky Friday star’s first audition.

“I would say within two or three minutes, we both knew she had the part,” producer Charles Shyer remembered. “She was amazing.”

Lindsay also opened up about playing both roles in the film.

“Once the long hair was on, it felt very different for me. And I feel like — I don’t know if this goes for all actors — but once you put a wig on someone, you feel different. You’re stepping out of your comfort zone and you kind of become the other character,” she explained. “I feel like almost people treated me differently when I was Annie, ‘cause Annie was so much nicer and Hallie was kind of like me.”

Obviously, the actress recalled the handshake between her and Martin — you know the one — that came out of the film, and even revealed that she still remembers it today!

“The most incredible thing about The Parent Trap in itself is even still, younger generations and little kids that go to camp, they even know it now,” Lindsay said.

