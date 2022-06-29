We’re still not quite over The Summer I Turned Pretty since it was released on June 17 — and it looks like the cast isn’t over it, either! Since its release, the cast has been releasing the cutest behind-the-scenes photos of TSITP. Scroll to see some of our favorites.

TSITP is based off a book series by Jenny Han of the same name, who is also a showrunner on the Amazon Prime series. The actors behind the screen adaptation weighed in on how they juggled playing the iconic book characters while also making it their own.

“I think it was really cool to sort of have his blueprint, I guess, while we were filming. But then, also recognizing that with the script and everything, it updated a little bit — it was changed a little bit,” Lola Tung, who stars as Belly Conklin told J-14.

“Jenny [Han] was saying this before, but she always says to her readers — I guess I’ll just take her little line here — that you already have this version of your characters in your mind and that’s yours forever. It, for me, was obviously, I wanna make the readers happy and the viewers happy but I think it’s really important to not try to exactly replicate whatever there is in the book, you know what I mean? Or try to be whatever … I tried to bring myself to the character and make it my own.”

Sean Kaufman, who plays Steven in the show, also spoke on how Jenny helped him and the other actors while on set. “Whatever expectations are put on the character by other people are amazing and I’m so thankful for it.”

He continued, “But at the end of the day, I have to be truthful who Steven was for me. I think we all had a little bit of a cheat code on set with Jenny being the showrunner and being on set every single day. You know, if we had a question we could always go to her and that was amazing, but it really was just about finding who that person is for me.”

