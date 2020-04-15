Some fans are not happy with Ticketmaster after they changed their policy and announced that they will no longer be refunding postponed shows amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For those who missed it, over 2,000,000 people have contracted the virus so far, resulting in more than 129,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled or postponed, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid public places and isolate themselves during this time.

Many people are seeking refunds to shows that they can no longer attend due to the breakout, but were in for a shock when they discovered that Ticketmaster’s policy had been changed. Now, the ticketing website will not be giving people their money back if the event was changed to a later date. If it is canceled, however, refunds will be issued.

The change comes just days after healthcare workers said that concerts will not return until fall 2021 the earliest.

“Larger gatherings — conferences, concerts, sporting events — when people say they’re going to reschedule this conference or graduation event for October 2020, I have no idea how they think that’s a plausible possibility,” Zeke Emanuel, vice provost for global initiatives and director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, told The New York Times. “I think those things will be the last to return. Realistically we’re talking fall 2021 at the earliest.”

“Restaurants where you can space tables out, maybe sooner,” he continued. “In Hong Kong, Singapore and other places, we’re seeing resurgences [in COVID-19 cases] when they open up and allow more activity. It’s going to be this roller coaster, up and down. The question is: When it goes up, can we do better testing and contact tracing so that we can focus on particular people and isolate them and not have to reimpose shelter-in-place for everyone as we did before?”

