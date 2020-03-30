For those who are stuck inside during the recent coronavirus outbreak and looking for some way to pass the time — these celebrities have you covered!

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that over 480,000 people have contracted the coronavirus so far in more than 177 countries sresulting in more than 22,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors and isolate themselves during this time.

Looking for something to do to while you’re self-quarantined? Not to worry, people! Hop on social media and get ready to post because we made you a complete guide to all the biggest viral trends at the moment, and the celebrities who have taken part. From “Until Tomorrow” to Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage” Challenge scroll through our gallery to see them all.

