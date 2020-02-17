Inside James Charles And Twitch Star 'Tfue's Steamy Valentine's Day Date

Love is in the air for James Charles! The YouTube star just took a spontaneous trip to Florida for a romantic Valentine’s Day date with Twitch star Tfue and fans are shook.

The entire relationship started on Friday, February 14, when the beauty guru took to Twitter and asked his 4.7 million followers who was going to take him out on the national day of love.

“Ok so who’s gonna take one for the team and be my Valentine,” James wrote.

Online gamer Tfue — whose real name is Turner Tenney — was quick to reply and said, “Me,” alongside a hand waving emoji.

Totally “down” for a date, James wrote back and asked, “Where’s our date tonight.”

“Anywhere but LA,” Turner replied.

The two internet stars’ public interaction ended there, but shortly after, James logged back onto the social media site and alluded to booking a plane flight for the date.

“Just made a very impulse Valentine’s Day decision,” the beauty vlogger posted.

Naturally, fans wanted more information and couldn’t wait to see if James was taking a trip to meet up with Tfue.

Well, on Sunday, February 16, it turned out that the two social media stars went on an epic date in Florida

Tfue took to Twitter and posted a screenshot of their initial Twitter interaction alongside a photo of the pair riding a jet-ski together.

“It never hurts to shoot your shot,” Tfue captioned the snap.

it never hurts to shoot your shot pic.twitter.com/n5x3roidKY — Tfue (@TTfue) February 16, 2020

James took to his Instagram Stories and posted the same photo. He also geo-tagged Clearwater Beach in Florida.

Unfortunately, fans don’t have any more details about James and Tfue’s date, but they are hoping that the two hit it off. According to his Instagram Stories, James has already returned back to Los Angeles, which means his Florida trip was only one day long.

As of now, it’s unclear whether or not these two will got on another date. Only time will tell!

