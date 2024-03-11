You may have noticed Billie Eilish, Finneas, Mark Ruffalo and several other stars wearing red pins as they walked the 2024 Oscars red carpet on Sunday, March 11. So, what do the pins mean? Keep reading to uncover the real message behind the pins.

What Do the Red Pins at the 2024 Oscars Mean?

These Hollywood stars used the red carpet to show their support for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine, as the red circular pin features an outline of a hand with a black heart, a symbol that represents Artists4Ceasefire.

According to Artists4Ceasefire, the pin “symbolizes collective support for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of all of the hostages and for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza,” per their press release statement.

While some stars wore the pins, others opted to wear a Palestinian flag pin — including The Anatomy of a Fall stars Milo Machado-Graner and Swann Arlaud.

While speaking with Vanity Fair on the carpet, Swann told the outlet that there are, “too many dead people since the 7th of October. It has to stop. It’s about humanity. Ceasefire.”

As for Mark, this also isn’t the first time that the Poor Things actor has showed his support for the call. While at the Directors Guild of America Awards in February 2024, Mark told Deadline, as he wore the pin, “We’re not going to bomb our way to peace, and all we’re saying is, what’s wrong with giving a cease-fire a chance?”

In case you didn’t notice, the pins have been worn throughout the award season. For example, Boygenius members Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker wore them to the 2024 Grammy Awards last month.

A group of over 400 celebrities have joined Artists4Ceasefire’s campaign since its inception in October 2023. That same month, the group sent a a letter urging President Joe Biden and the US Congress to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In the letter, they stated, “Beyond our pain and mourning for all of the people there and their loved ones around the world we are motivated by an unbending will to stand for our common humanity. We stand for freedom, justice, dignity and peace for all people – and a deep desire to stop more bloodshed.”

