Nat Wolff got his start thanks to the Nickelodeon show The Naked Brothers Band, which ran from 2007 to 2009 — but now, he’s a super well-known actor! So, what has he worked on since his childhood stardom? Keep reading to find out.

What Has Nat Wolff Been Up to Since ‘The Naked Brothers Band’?

Nat went on to nab a bunch of roles once The Naked Brothers Band series came to an end in 2009. One of his most notable was Isaac in the 2014 movie The Fault in Our Stars. From there, he went on to star in another book-to-film adaptation, playing Quentin “Q” Jacobsen in 2015’s Paper Towns. Both movies were based on novels written by author John Green.

“I did feel like — because I was in a band and because I grew up in New York and because I was acting — I may have grown up a little quicker,” the actor told Variety in July 2015 about his childhood stardom. “For the movie, I felt like I almost went in a time machine back to a time where I was a little more innocent and I had two best friends. There really was a period of time when I had two best friends, and I ended up really liking the idea of girls without really knowing them, kind of the way Quentin does. And by the end of the movie, I just wanted to live in that world. I didn’t want to leave.”

From there, he kept super busy — starring in The Intern, Death Note, Mortal, The Stand, Mainstream, Body Cam, Which Brings Me to You, among so many others.

Who Is Nat Wolff Dating?

Most recently, Nat dated Grace Van Patten from 2017 to 2021. The actress confirmed their romance in December 2017, after posting a birthday tribute for Nat on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday handsome 💙💙💙💙💙.”

The former couple attended several red carpet events together, and even starred alongside each other in 2019’s Good Posture. While they never publicly announced their split, Grace has since moved on with her Tell Me Lies costar Jackson White.

Prior to Grace, Nat has been romantically linked to multiple famous ladies, including Miranda Cosgrove, Bella Thorne, Margaret Qualley and Suki Waterhouse.

