Charli D’Amelio has come so far since her launch to stardom via TikTok fame. Keep reading to see how much the most followed user on TikTok makes, her net worth details, more.

What Is Charli D’Amelio’s Net Worth?

Charli has earned an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

“I got started with TikTok because all of my friends were using the app and posting on their accounts,” she told Variety in August 2020. “Eventually I decided to make my own account because I was having so much fun making all of these dance videos with my friends. I got the app, I started dancing, my videos started getting a little bit more popular on the app and a lot has happened since then.”

How Does Charli D’Amelio Make Money?

Along with making dance videos, daily vlogs and winning Dancing With the Stars season 31, the social media star also has a reality TV show on Hulu with her family called The D’Amelio Show. The series is currently filming its third season.

“This is our lives that we’re documenting, and it’s not for drama,” Charli told J-14 in June 2021, months before the season 2 premiere. “If that’s what people are looking for, they can find another show because that’s not what we’re going to give them, because that’s not our real lives.”

The D’Amelio Show follows a real-life look at her and sister Dixie D’Amelio‘s whirlwind rise to fame. Throughout the show, viewers have seen how the famous sisters deal with online hate, their struggles with anxiety and how they have navigated public relationships.

“The most important thing is: A. That we keep our family together, B. That everyone’s happy,” father Marc D’Amelio told viewers during the show. “Ultimately, both Charli and Dixie love what they’re doing, we just need to get better at handling rumors and gossip. The negative comments are, hopefully, just noise.”

Charli is often vocal about dealing with hate online and has spoken out against critics multiple times.

“The only person whose opinion matters is your own. Be kind and kindness will always win,” she told J-14 in December 2020. “I have struggled with anxiety and being in the public eye doesn’t make that easier. When I need to stay positive, I spend time with family and I try and remember that I can only do my best, and that has to be good enough for me.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.