No bad blood here! Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner had a brief fling back in 2009, but they’re best friends now.

Lautner appeared in the July 2023 music video for Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) From the Vault song, “I Can See You,” which he revealed was “literally bigger than any secret I’ll ever have,” during an episode of “The Squeeze” podcast. The Twilight alum said it was “great” working with his ex.

“I know on paper it sounds like a tough situation, but I not once was ever worried about it,” he added, noting that his wife, Taylor Lautner (née Dome) is the “coolest, chillest person ever,” so all of them being on set together wasn’t weird at all. In fact, it helped that Dome is a “die-hard fan” of Swift.

Keep reading for all the details on which songs Taylor Swift wrote about Taylor Lautner and past relationship details.

What Songs Did Taylor Swift Write About Taylor Lautner?

Swift only wrote one song about her past relationship with Lautner. The track “Back to December” from the 2010 Speak Now album was about their short romance.

Upon its initial release, fans were quick to decode the lyrics and speculate that Swift was writing about Lautner. Perhaps the line about his “tanned skin” and “sweet smile” was the biggest hint. While Swift never actually confirmed that the song was about Lautner. He did.

“That’s what she does. She writes songs,” he revealed in a 2016 interview. “It’s called ‘Back to December.’”

How Long Were Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner Together?

The duo first met when they were on set for the 2010 movie Valentine’s Day. Rumors of their budding romance started swirling in fall 2009 when they were photographed out together. When hosting Saturday Night Live in November 2009, Swift addressed the romance rumors head-on.

“If you’re wondering if I might be dating the werewolf from Twilight,” she sang. “I’m not gonna comment on that in my monologue.”

That being said, Swift did blow a kiss and mouth, “Hi Taylor!” to the camera. While it seemed like they were in relationship bliss, it was announced that they had broken up by December of that year.

“He liked her more than she liked him. He went everywhere he could to see her, but she didn’t travel much to see him,” a source told Us Weekly of their split at the time. “They decided they were better as friends.”

