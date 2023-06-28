ICYMI, K-pop companies are known to debut groups with differing “concepts,” which is a band’s overall theme that helps separate them from other groups. That being said, we decided to make a list of K-pop groups that correspond with different zodiac signs (you’re welcome).

Keep reading to uncover which k-pop group you are based on your zodiac sign.

Let’s get this out of the way: not every zodiac sign can be BTS. The K-pop sensations are the biggest band in the world and are known for their powerhouse performances, record-breaking music and incredibly loyal fanbase nicknamed ARMY.

The group has seven members including Kim Namjoon (RM), Kim Seokjin (JIN), Min Yoongi (Suga), Jung Hoseok (J-Hope), Park Jimin (Jimin), Kim Taehyung (V), and Jeon Jungkook (Jungkook).

If you’re unfamiliar with BTS’ story, we’ll give you the quick version. In the beginning, BTS started off with little success within the K-pop industry when they first debuted. They came from a smaller music company in South Korea called Big Hit Entertainment (now known as HYBE), which made it difficult to compete against K-Pop groups from bigger music companies with more money and resources like SM Entertainment or JYP Entertainment.

Despite that, they grew a steady and loyal fanbase due to numerous reasons: the group wrote their own music, which was unheard of at the time of their debut, they wrote about societal issues in South Korea and also spread messages about the importance of loving yourself — oh, and also their music and performances rocked.

“We came together with a common dream to write, dance and produce music that reflects our musical backgrounds as well as our life values of acceptance, vulnerability and being successful,” said BTS’s leader, RM, in a 2017 interview with Time.

“We can’t help but think of our fans no matter what — we want to be the kind of artists that are remembered by our fans,” Jimin explained. “I think now we’re starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans. I think that’s why we’re going through a rough patch right now, we’re trying to find our identity and that’s an exhausting and long process. Our fans know us and we know us.”

Click through our gallery to uncover which K-pop band you are based on your zodiac sign.

