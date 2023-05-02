Bummer! Selena Gomez was MIA at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, May 1, making it five years since the last time she attended the star-studded event. Keep reading for why the Disney alum skipped out on fashion’s biggest night.

Why Did Selena Gomez Skip the 2023 Met Gala?

Selena was notably absent at the Met Gala red carpet, however, she was active on social media earlier in the day to promote Rare Beauty and Wondermind. Prior to the event, the “Bad Liar” songstress was last photographed far away from New York City, while on an outing with her little sister in Hollywood on April 25.

When Was the Last Time Selena Gomez Attended the Met Gala?

The last time the Rare Beauty founder walked the Met Gala red carpet was with Coach in 2018.

“While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a bit of tanning lotion and it looked beautiful — but as the night went on it kept getting darker and darker,” she recalled during an interview with Glamour U.K. in December 2022. “When I sat down, I saw a photo of myself, and it looked completely orange. And here I am at this prestigious event — my first thought was — ‘I have to get out of here!'”

That wasn’t the first time the Only Murders in the Building star referenced her self-proclaimed beauty disaster.

“I had my security take a video of me because my first reaction was just to get the hell out of there,” Selena said during an interview with Vogue in September 2021, referring to her mad dash out of the Met Gala that year. “And so, I’m running to my car. I’m literally just hauling ass to my car and then gonna put it online. I was saying this is my reaction after seeing my Met Gala photos.”

Reflecting on the debacle, Selena said she “didn’t notice” the tan developing on her arm the entire night.

Selena’s first Met Gala appearance took place in 2014, where she wore a purple Diane Von Furstenberg gown. Following her debut appearance, the Disney Channel alum attended in 2015, wearing a Vera Wang design, and going with Coach — after being named as a brand ambassador — for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 events.

