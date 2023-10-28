Since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparked dating rumors, fans of both the pop star and NFL player have been convinced the two are “End Game” — and they have some interesting fan theories as to why!

Keep reading to see all of the ‘Traylor’ soulmate theories — some convincing, and some a bit of a reach.

Taylor and Travis’ “rumored” relationship all began after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed that he attempted to give the pop star his phone number at one of her Eras Tour shows in July 2023.

Fast forward to September, and outlets everywhere reported that the two actually *were* in the early stages of a relationship and “getting to know” one another. Swifties and NFL fans alike were skeptical, that is until Taylor literally showed up to not one, but two of Travis’ football games in the months of September and October. There, she was seen cheering, jumping and hugging Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce.

Three days after the internet collectively lost their minds over Taylor’s first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on September 24, Travis took to his “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with fellow NFL star brother, Jason Kelce, to discuss the situation.

“I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend,” he reflected on his night with Taylor. “Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” Travis said, before explaining how he felt having the singer in the Kelce suite during the “exciting game.”

They took things to the next level in October 2023 when they both made surprise appearances on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live. While Taylor introduced her friend and collaborator Ice Spice ahead of her performance, Travis briefly appeared in one of the show’s sketches.

The sketch, titled, “Fox NFL Sunday,” made fun of the fact that Taylor has been the focal point of multiple football games this season. Travis made his surprise appearance at the end of the bit, saying “Yes, please!” when described as “someone who actually wants to talk football.” While their respective SNL appearances most definitely made headlines, it was the photos of the duo holding hands after the show that everyone was talking about.

Click through our gallery to uncover why fans think Travis and Taylor are “End Game.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.