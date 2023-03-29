We know now that BTS wouldn’t be complete without all of its seven members: Kim Namjoon (RM), Kim Seokjin (Jin), Min Yoongi (Suga), Jung Hoseok (J-Hope), Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung (V) and Jeon Jung Kook. However, did you know that Jimin nearly didn’t make the final cut before their 2013 debut?! Keep reading for how the singer made BTS’ final lineup, and how Suga helped him.

Why Jimin Almost Didn’t Join BTS

Jimin revealed he originally didn’t see himself joining BTS before their debut while guest starring on Suga’s talk show, “Suchwita,” in March 2023.

“When I first joined the agency as a trainee, I didn’t have any ambition to be on the team because I didn’t think [BTS] was my team,” Jimin explained.

However, the “Like Crazy” singer explained that it was Suga himself who convinced Jimin to stay on the team, during a conversation they had in their dorm room that they shared at the time.

“I still remember the lights were off, and we were in our beds. I think we woke up because [RM] was snoring, and you were on the top bunk,” Jimin said. “You [Suga] said, ‘You’re a good singer, so I really want you to be on our team.’ That was when my ambition sparked.”

The talk show host agreed, and explained why he felt so strongly about Jimin’s vocals, who was originally being trained as a rapper under their music label, Big Hit Entertainment.

“I knew what your tone and your voice would sound like when you sang. No one else on the team had that tone, [so] I felt that you could become a singer with a unique voice,” Suga said of Jimin’s vocals.

And after Jimin’s one year of training, he became the last member to join BTS in 2013.

Is Jimin Going Solo?

The K-pop singer made his solo debut in March 2023, with his album FACE.

Jimin explained what it was like recording an album on his own for the first time in an interview with W Korea in January 2023

“So many things are different,” he explained. “Since I am working alone, it makes me think a lot, which makes outcomes slower. When I work with the members, we talk about lots of things and clear them quickly. I think the problem is doing it for the first time. Since I am working on an album like this for the first time, ‘Can it be released like this?’ I am having lots of thoughts like that, which makes me modify more and do it over.”

