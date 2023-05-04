Even Forever 21 is gearing up for the XO, Kitty premiere! The clothing giant and longtime collaborator Sanrio teamed up with Netflix for a collection of epic merchandise and, get ready Jenny Han fans, you’re going to love it.

“Collaborating with Netflix on XO, Kitty was an exciting opportunity to further engage with our customers on a great story that takes characters from the U.S. to Asia, which is part of both Forever 21 and Sanrio’s heritage,” the Forever 21 team told J-14 exclusively ahead of the Thursday, May 4, launch, noting that the clothes are categorized as “adorable preppy collectibles.”

The collection includes a range of styles that range from sizes XS to L and have a price point of anywhere between $12.99 and $64.99. Fans of the show can buy K.I.S.S. boarding school inspired jackets, cardigans, sweatshirts and tops that have Hello Kitty graphics along with the XO, Kitty logo.

“Hello Kitty evokes amazing emotions and is an international icon for friendship,” the Forever 21 team continued. “We took these emotional elements into the XO, Kitty storyline of being in a prep school so that so fans could feel as though they are a part of the K.I.S.S squad, alongside their favorite on-screen characters. The collection is inspired by classic preppy looks and features the K.I.S.S boarding school’s colors.”

Netflix’s XO, Kitty — which premieres on Tuesday, May 18 — is a spinoff of their To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film franchise and features Anna Cathcart reprising her role as Kitty Covey. However, this time around, fans will watch her own love story unfold on screen. Viewers will see Kitty make a major move to South Korea “to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend.” As the first season goes on, “she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line,” according to Netflix’s official logline.

Both the clothing collection and show are set to debut during Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, something that was important for the Forever 21 team.

“Korea has played a major role in influencing pop culture from music to beauty and fashion, and this collaboration launching during AAPI month is especially meaningful to us since Korea is a part of Forever 21’s brand history, having been founded by Korean American immigrants,” the brand shared.

Scroll through our gallery for a sneak peek at Forever 21’s XO, Kitty collection.

