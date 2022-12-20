Back on? Avery Cyrus and Soph Mosca are sparking reconciliation rumors as they jet to Europe to end 2022. News of their possible rekindled romance comes days after Avery confirmed that she and JoJo Siwa split.

Where do all these TikTok romances stand now? Keep reading for all the details.

Are Avery Cyrus and Soph Mosca Back Together?

The former flames shared TikTok videos on December 18 in which they revealed that they would be going on a trip to Europe that was planned while they were still together.

“PSA don’t book a trip too far in advance or you might get stuck going with your ex (but hey, a win is a win),” Soph shared via TikTok. Avery posted her own video, writing, “What are the odds she k!lls me on this trip … And before y’all get any ideas we are just friends, and no she’s not taking me back.

It seems like there’s no bad blood between Avery and Soph, however, it’s unclear if they’re actually getting back together or not.

How Long Did Avery Cyrus and Soph Mosca Date?

The TikTok stars confirmed their romance in July 2020 and announced their breakup in August 2022.

“To my friends and followers: I wanted to let everyone know that Avery and I have decided to take a break from our relationship,” Soph shared at the time. “We both just want to focus on ourselves right now and I’m hopeful that one day we may find our way back to each other. I still love her very much. I’d ask you to please respect our space as we heal and move forward. Love, Soph.”

Avery, for her part, echoed Soph’s sentiments in her own post.

“Hey guys, just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your continuous support for me and Soph as we go through this rough time,” she shared at the time. “If you have not heard yet, Soph and I have decided to break up. I ask that you please respect us and our feelings. I love y’all so much.”

Did Avery Cyrus Date JoJo Siwa?

One month after confirming her split with Soph, Avery and JoJo confirmed their relationship. However, they were only together until December 2022.

Avery confirmed their split in a TikTok video posted on December 17. In one clip from a recent vacation. JoJo could be heard saying, “This is my ‘I’m sorry for breaking up with you’ present.” Fans took to the comments section looking for split confirmation.

“We decided that we are better off as friends!” Avery shared. “We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out.”

However, it appeared that JoJo had shaded her ex in an Instagram Stories post shared by her mom, Jessalyn Siwa.

“I got used for views and for clout, and I got tricked into being told that I was loved, and I got f—ing played!” the Dance Moms alum declared.

