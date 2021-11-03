The celebrity friendship we never knew we needed! Billie Eilish posed alongside Miley Cyrus at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 2.

The “Bad Guy” songstress, 19, and Hannah Montana alum, 28, stuck their tongues out in Miley’s signature pose while taking photographs in the front row. Billie looked glam in a purple lace gown with a matching bedazzled headpiece. She had matching deep purple heels and minimal makeup. The “Can’t Be Tamed” musician, for her part, stood out in a red and blue fringe dress adorned with white feathers. Miley paired the bold look with gold accessories and coral lipstick.

Prior to their now-iconic photo shoot at the fashion event, Miley got real about wanting to work on music with Billie.

“There are always new emerging artists that are super interesting,” she told British Vogue in June 2021. “I love Billie Eilish. I think she’s just the coolest. I love her, her messaging. I’d love to work with her.”

While they have yet to work together — and fans are hopeful that they will — Miley did cover Billie’s song “My Future” during a performance in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge in September 2020. Following the performance, the When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? singer sent Miley a bouquet of flowers with a sweet thank you note.

“ROCKSTAR @billieeilish COMING THRU WITH THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BOUQUET EVVVVVVEEEER!” the “Prisoner” songstress shared on Twitter at the time. “MADE MY F–KING DAY! APPRECIATE YOU AND YOUR ART!”

According to the social media photo, Billie’s note read, “Thank you so much for your sweet cover of ‘My Future.’ Hopefully, we can meet soon, when all of this is over.”

As fans know, the California native wrote and released “My Future” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and as a track on her second album, Happier Than Ever.

“It’s a song that’s really, really personal and special to me,” Billie shared in an email to fans upon the song’s release. “When we wrote this song, it was exactly where my head was at — hopeful, excited and a crazy amount of self-reflection and self-growth. But recently it has also taken on a lot of new meaning in the context of what’s happening in the world now. I hope you can all find meaning in it for yourselves.”

Fans — and Miley — surely got the message. Scroll through our gallery to see Billie and Miley’s epic photos from the Gucci Love Parade fashion show.

