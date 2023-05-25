Dior queen! Kim Jisoo has such an effortless and elegant style that stands out from her fellow BLACKPINK members. Keep reading to see a roundup of some of the Korean singer’s best looks.

Jisoo is a global ambassador for Dior, and often wears the brand while attending red carpet events, during photoshoots and music videos.

“Only when you truly understand yourself can you find a style that suits you,” she told Elle Magazine in June 2021. “Then add your personal touches to really own the style. To be truly unique, you have to trust in yourself and yourself alone. Like me, I feel incredibly confident and brave when I wear Dior, and I hope that by sharing these experiences will help women love themselves even more.”

“Like Dior — elegant on the outside, bold and courageous within — I may have a gentle image,” she added. “But as an artiste, I want to show the world that anything is possible.”

ICYMI, the oldest BLACKPINK member finally made her solo musical debut with the single titled “Flower” in March 2023, making her the fourth and final member to kick off solo activities.

Prior to Jisoo, BLACKPINK member Jennie was the first to go “SOLO” with a single and music video in 2018. Rosé followed suit in 2021 with her single album, R, and Lisa shared her own single album, Lalisa, in September of the same year. Jisoo’s solo marks the fourth and final BLACKPINK member to embark on solo activities.

Jisoo spoke about the process of making her first solo EP during an interview with OSEN and The Fact in April 2023

“While preparing for the album, I constantly asked myself, ‘What is the charm of solo artist Jisoo?'” she recalled. “I wanted to protect my identity while showing new and diverse aspects of myself. This album, which was created after countless contemplations of expressing my inner self, truly represents ‘me.’ I participated in various aspects of the album and approached it with this mindset from start to finish. I grew and became stronger through the process of discovering new charms in myself.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Jisoo’s best red carpet looks over the years.

