After announcing her departure from Fifth Harmony in December 2016, the songstress kicked off her solo music career. Following the release of her debut album, Camila, in 2018, the “Havana” songstress hit the road with now-bestie Taylor Swift on the Reputation Stadium Tour.

“Taylor has always been so kind and supportive and also goes out of her way to give you artist advice. [She’s] really about making friendships and relationships the most important thing. She is so brave at watering those seeds of friendships and relationships,” Camila told Bustle in August 2021 of their friendship. “She always answers my texts and she’s so busy. I don’t even answer texts because I’m just worse at it. It takes intention to be like, ‘Let me write all my friends back.’”

Another one of Camila’s notable friendships is with Shawn Mendes. The singers first met in 2014 and immediately became besties. For years, Camila and Shawn fielded questions about whether or not they were romantically involved until they actually started dating in 2019.

“You know, I thought he was cute but I was like, ‘He’s doing other stuff, so whatever,’” Camila said in Shawn’s November 2020 documentary In Wonder. “And then, I guess it must have been about four or five years ago, we were backstage at this Taylor Swift show. I went to his dressing room to say hi. And we, like, started writing this song. Then after that, we like, spent a lot of time with each other because we had the song together and we did a whole Jingle Ball tour together. And that’s really when the f–king saga started. I really liked him. I guess he liked me, but I don’t really know. ”

The pair dated for two years after going public with their relationship. Then, in November 2021, Camila and Shawn announced their split. Despite their breakup, the two singers ensured fans that they’re focused on staying friends.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they shared in a joint social media statement. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

