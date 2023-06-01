Looking their best and bringing all the mysteries with them! The cast of Freeform’s Cruel Summer posed together for the show’s second season premiere on Wednesday, May 31.

Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck and the rest of the cast are gearing up for the June 5 premiere with two new episodes, introducing fans to a whole new story and cast of characters.

“Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of Cruel Summer follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship,” Freeform’s official logline revealed. “Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan (Sadie), Isabella (Lexi) and Megan’s best friend Luke (Griffin), the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.”

In terms of what fans can expect from the forthcoming season, Sadie teased that her character is “going through some really rough things” thought the episodes.

“Her whole life and all of her plans for her life are really falling apart,” the Kim Possible star told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on May 26.

As fans of the show know, Cruel Summer takes place over three different timelines.

“I had to be really vigilant and quick on my feet because we were filming all three timelines every single day,” Sadie explained. “I got to really challenge myself. I love doing things that are darker, that have a bit more grit and depth to them. I want to do more of that.”

More than a year before the second season premiered, Lexi shard a major teaser while chatting with J-14 exclusively. At the time, the Little Fires Everywhere actress said that she could reveal “absolutely nothing” except that things “gets juicy” this time around.

“But what I can tell you about the role [is] what the press release says,” she added. “Isabella is a new character coming into town. She is staying with Megan Landry — played by the incredible Sadie Stanley — for the summer, and she gets herself in a little bit of a love triangle with Luke — Griffin Gluck. … I’m really excited for everyone to see it.”

Scroll through the gallery to see cast photos from the Cruel Summer season 2 premiere.

