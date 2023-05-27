The summer is finally here, which means a ton of new releases are coming to Disney+ and Hulu. Get ready to have the best summer ever with these titles to binge-watch for the entire season!

While Cruel Summer season 2 will air via Freeform, new episodes will hit Hulu the day after they premiere live. This time around, the series has a whole new cast, including Sadie Stanley (Megan), Lexi Underwood (Isabella) and Griffin Gluck (Luke), among others.

The second season will be set on an “an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest,” a Freeform press release revealed. However, the format will be similar to what fans experienced in season 1.

“Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward,” the announcement read.

While the stars are pretty tight-lipped when it comes to news about the show, Lexi told J-14 in May 2022 that the show “gets juicy” with each new episode.

“What I can tell you about the role [is] what the press release says,” she added. “Isabella is a new character coming into town. She is staying with Megan Landry — played by the incredible Sadie Stanley — for the summer, and she gets herself in a little bit of a love triangle with Luke — Griffin Gluck. … I’m really excited for everyone to see it.”

Of course, Disney+ also has various shows and movies hitting the streaming service throughout the month. The blockbuster Avatar: Way of Water, for one, will be available for streaming.

“One of the most exciting things for me about Avatar 2, though, is that, I feel like it’s bringing people back to theaters,” the film’s star Bailey Bass told J-14 in January 2023. “Some movies you gotta see in that theater, and I’m so excited for that.”

The budding star kicked off her role as Tsireya in 2017, for the movie that was released in 2022.

“My highest breath hold was six minutes and 30 seconds!” Bailey added at the time. “To me, it was normal because I was like, 13, 14, 15 — just a tween swimming in this huge tank, being a part of this big film. That was my normal.”

