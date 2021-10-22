Nickelodeon’s Danger Force is back with a huge season 2 premiere event, and J-14 has an exclusive first look! The highly anticipated second season is set to kick off with a four-part event, starting Saturday, October 23, that includes the return of Jace Norman as Henry Hart/Kid Danger.

Throughout the four-part premiere, the Danger Force — Captain Man (played by Cooper Barnes), Schwoz (played by Michael D. Cohen), Chapa (played by Havan Flores), Miles (played by Terrence Little Gardenhigh), Mika (played by Dana Heath) and Bose (played by Luca Luhan) — is faced with the return of villain Rick Twitler (played by David Blue). Using his evil plan, Rick control’s Mika’s mind through a virtual reality game and attempts to use her powers as a way to destroy the internet.

“I’m so excited for the fans to see all the amazing stunts and action we all prepared for the launch of season two of Danger Force,” Dana tells J-14 exclusively ahead of the premiere. “Of all the ways we could have started a new season, this is probably the most action packed!”

In our exclusive clip, the Danger Force starts to realize that something is different about Mika. As Miles tells his fellow superheroes, “She’s acting kind of sus.” Subsequently, Bose and Chapa agree, adding variations of “so sus” and “mad sus,” which leads into the meaning of “sus” after Captain Man is visibly confused.

“Yeah, sus. Suspicious … like when you tell people you’re under 40,” Miles hilariously explains. Captain Man declares, “Alright, next person who says ‘sus’ is putting a dollar in the ‘Sus Jar.'”

Naturally, the Danger Force has tons of jars, which Captain Man explains is because they “keep over-slinging that stupid internet slang.” The kids aren’t the only ones who have a jar. Bose notes that there’s a “Henry Jar” because Captain Man “couldn’t stop talking about Henry.”

“Hey, you guys made that one,” the elder hero hits back. “And there’s nothing sus about talking about Henry!”

Following their minor argument about slang terms and various jars, Mika returns carrying a vat of rocket fuel, which is — of course — sus to the rest of the Danger Force. While it’s unclear exactly why or how Henry’s return will fit into the four-part special, this isn’t the first time Jace made an appearance on Danger Force. During season 1, he starred in an episode titled “Return of the Kid.”

“It was really cool to see him and [costar] Cooper [Barnes] just immediately connect like they had never been apart. It was really, really funny to have them together on the set,” Havan told J-14 about Jace’s time on set. “Every once in a while, he’d give us like these short little like tips of just how to make funnier or more interesting in your line.”

The Danger Force four-part season 2 premiere kicks off on Nickelodeon on Saturday, October 23, at 8 p.m. ET.

