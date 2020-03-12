Get ready, David Dobrik fans, because the YouTube star said he would totally date one of you. Yep, that’s right, the internet sensation revealed that he would definitely be down to fall in love with a subscriber!

“I feel like this is a tricky question because you would want to date someone that is a fan of your stuff,” he told E! News The Rundown host Erin Lim. “I would definitely date a fan that was a fan of the stuff I make, 100 percent.”

The influencer explained the type of “fan” he would date and, sorry, it didn’t include superfans! If you slide into his DMs or are “obsessed” with David, he’s for sure just not going to be that into you.

“That’ll just get scary because you don’t know their intentions,” he said. “It could be something really scary.”

David also briefly touched on his dating life and further cleared up those Tana Mongeau dating rumors, calling them “crazy.” As fans know, in January 2020, some people were seriously convinced that something was going on between the two YouTubers after Tana was caught totally flirting with David on social media.

On January 2, 2020, the social media star took to her Instagram Stories and posted a video of herself trying out the new “2020 Prediction” filter that has been taking the platform by storm. Tana continuously landed on the “in love” option, and she told her followers, “Um I keep only getting this one?”

Later that same evening, David posted a video of himself trying out the same exact filter. He also got the “in love” option, and Tana totally took that as a sign. She was quick to repost his video to her own Instagram Stories, along with the caption “Coincidence? I think not.”

She then fueled speculation that something was going on between them even more when she revealed that her and the “Vlog Squad” founder were texting for two days straight!

“For the past two days I’ve been coincidentally napping when David texted me, ‘What are you doing?’ So I just changed his text tone to an alarm tone because 2020 is not a year of f**king up my bag,” she tweeted.

Shortly after, David denied that anything was going on between him and Tana when he retweeted an article about the rumored relationship and added, “Are y’all on crack?”

Before he was rumored to be with Tana, David was in a relationship with fellow influencer Liza Koshy until they broke up un June 2018. Now, some of his most loyal fans are convinced he’s secretly dating his assistant, Natalie Noel.

