Telling her side. Charli D’Amelio made it clear that she did not cheat on ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson (Lil Huddy) with Landon Barker.

Fans slammed the internet star for her new relationship after Chase seemingly referred to her as a “homie hopper” in his single “All the Things I Hate About You.” However, Charli and Chase were done long before she and Landon ever got together.

“I did not cheat on my ex-boyfriend, and they were not best friends,” she stated during Hulu’s The D’Amelio Show season 2 finale. “But I’m the whore.”

Did Charli D’Amelio Cheat on Lil Huddy?

“I had a boyfriend, Chase. What people don’t understand is that we were dating off the internet, broke up off the internet,” Charli explained during her confessional on the show. “Like, I haven’t talked to him in, like, six months. Things have been over for a while.”

She and Chase went public with their romance in late 2019 and announced their split in April 2020. While fans speculated that they had gotten back together after the fact, they kept the status of their relationship out of the public eye.

“We have been broken up for so long,” Charli continued. “If people have a problem with that, that is not my fault. And I owe nothing to you.”

How Long Have Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Been Together?

A source confirmed to J-14 in June 2022 that Charli and Landon were more than just friends. At the time, the insider shared that the pair were “in the early stages of dating,” noting that they were “enjoying getting to know each other.”

Landon, for his part, also appeared on The D’Amelio Show to weigh in on rumors that he stole Charli from Chase.

“People were trying to say that we’ve been seeing each other since February. … People were going on and saying that, like, I was a cheater, and it was just like stupid stuff like that that literally comes out of nowhere,” Charli explained. Landon added, “Me and Chase were friends. Obviously, it’s all love to Chase. I have nothing against him. But it wasn’t like we loved each other like brothers then I betrayed him. That’s not what happened.”

That being said, Charli and Landon are still going strong. They’ve since gotten more comfortable showing their relationship online.

“He’s just very sweet,” Charli told Entertainment Tonight in July 2022 of going public with Landon. “I think for a long time it was really difficult but now I kind of live life first and think about what people are going to say after.”

