To celebrate Disney Channel’s Halloween House Party — which premieres on Friday, October 16 — stars Ramon Reed, Kaylin Hayman, Issac Ryan Brown and Sky Katz caught up with J-14 to chat exclusively about the sure-to-be hilarious sketch comedy show. Filmed remotely, the stars all transformed themselves into a cast of zany characters and got their homes into the Halloween spirit for the party. Full of funny sketches, including a befuddled monster and a pet goldfish’s virtual celebration, the entire special is full of ghostly surprises and treats for kids and families.

Ramon, Kaylin and Issac also performed in the Chandler Kinney new Halloween anthem “Halloween House Party,” along with Tik Tok sensation Nae Nae Twins and other Disney Chanel stars. The sing-along version of the Halloween anthem will be featured in the sketch show.

Along with Ramon, Kaylin and Issac, Raphael Alejandro, Suzi Barrett, Kylie Cantrall, Scarlett Estevez, Caroline Rhea, Trevor Tordjman and Ruby Rose Turner are also set to make appearances! Be sure to watch the video above to and check out Disney Channel’s Halloween House Party on Friday, October 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

