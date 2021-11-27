Celebrate the holiday season with new content! Disney+ and Hulu have tons of new releases in December 2021.

Following its successful two episode premiere in November, Hawkeye continues to release new episodes on Disney+. As for what fans can expect as the six-part series continues, star Hailee Steinfeld dished on her character to Bustle prior to the show’s premiere.

“She’s very personable and grounded. She’s such an overachiever, and she’s very easily excitable and overeager. She’s just someone you want to be friends with,” the actress gushed. “I think that much like the Hawkeye that we know and love, she’s very human. She doesn’t have special powers. Her story is rooted in human strength and strength of mind. She’s self-taught, very disciplined and very determined. And on top of all of that, she’s funny.”

But that’s not all! Keke Palmer is also set to host a new competition series called Foodtastic. During a November interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress explained that the new Disney+ series is about “food art.”

“This show is actually about not eating any of the food, which I was a little disappointed by,” Keke joked. “It’s all about creating. Turning food into real construction pieces. The kind of artwork on here is what you would see in a museum.

Each food item crafted during the show is “rooted in iconic Disney IP,” the streaming service’s official description explains. They added, “From vegetables and butter to fruit and cheese, these everyday items are transformed into works of art.”

Other exciting releases include the Diary of a Wimpy Kid animated movie premiere and Encanto, among others.

When it comes to Hulu new releases, the streaming service has both original series and classic movies being added all month long. The fan-favorite animated series Trolls: TrollsTopia will premiere its fifth season along with the new show Dragons: The Nine Realms.

A How to Train Your Dragons spinoff, the series is set 1,300 after the film when dragons are said to no longer exist. A group of kids soon discover a major secret about dragons and their existence.

Some classic flicks, like Sherlock Homes and Matilda will also be added to the streaming service throughout the month. Unfortunately, a few movies will also be removed at the end of the month. So, get your binge-watching ready!

Scroll through our gallery for a list of movies and TV shows coming to and leaving Disney+ and Hulu in December 2021.

