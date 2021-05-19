Nearly 15 years after Enchanted premiered, the fan-favorite Disney movie is finally getting a sequel! Titled Disenchanted, the magical flick has officially started production with both new and old cast members set to star.

It was first confirmed in December 2020 that the return of Princess Giselle would be headed to Disney+. Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden, the original flick followed the story of Giselle who lives in a fairytale, literally. But when her evil stepmother transports her to New York City, she must adapt to her new life. Along the way, she meets Robert Philip, a miserable attorney who doesn’t believe in love. With the help of his six-year-old daughter, Robert and Giselle live happily ever after.

Years before the sequel was confirmed, Amy spoke with E! News in 2016 about the possibility of reprising her role and said, “I trust that the team they’re putting together is putting together something that makes it timely. I think it’s a good time in our world for Disenchanted.”

In May 2021, the actress took to Instagram and gave fans a life update, revealing that she’s on location and gearing up to start filming the movie. “I am in Ireland, where I’m getting ready to start filming on the sequel to Enchanted, which I am very excited about,” Amy shared. Although she didn’t offer more details, the Julie & Julia star promised to share “more on [the film] later.”

As for the rest of the cast, some stars have confirmed their involvement via social media.

“Wanted to get a few friends together to tell the story of what ‘ever after’ looks like,” Disney’s official account tweeted. Patrick replied, “Here I come! I’ll pick up James and @idinamenzel too. Anyone else?”

Then, Maya Rudolph shared her own post, announcing that she’ll be joining the cast. “What’s a good fairytale without a great villain? I’ll see you in Andalasia my pretties,” the comedian shared. During a May 2021 interview with Variety, the Saturday Night Live alum spilled some tea about her time on set so far.

“Disenchanted is the epitome of what it feels like to be in a school play. You know you’re gonna have fun,” Maya gushed. “Just this giddy feeling of putting on a show together, it’s the best possible feeling.”

As for what else fans can expect to see, the stars have stayed pretty tight-lipped when it comes to specifics. Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Disenchanted so far.

