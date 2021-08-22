Everyone’s favorite family is back! A Cheaper By the Dozen remake is headed to Disney+.

Based on the 2003 movie of the same name, the reimagined version is set to star Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union as the patriarch and matriarch, respectively, in a blended family with 12 kids. The story will center on them as they navigate a chaotic home life and a family business.

In February 2021, Deadline reported that actors Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo A. Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael were cast as 10 of the dozen children. While information about what fans can expect to see has been kept under wraps, The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that the movie would hit Disney+ at some point in 2022.

As fans know, in 2003, Steve Martin, Hilary Duff, Tom Welling, Alyson Stoner, Piper Perabo, Liliana Mumy, Morgan York, Forrest Landis and Blake Woodruff starred in the original Cheaper By the Dozen. Two years later, in 2005, the fan-favorite Cheaper By the Dozen 2 premiered. Both movies are now streaming via Disney+.

In May 2020, multiple members of the original cast showed off the props from the movie via social media, bringing on some major nostalgia. Some even dressed up in character for a now-viral TikTok video in which they recreated their most iconic moments from the film.

Over the years, director Shawn Levy — who is set to executive produce the remake — shared behind-the-scenes secrets about the movie via Twitter.

“Hilary Duff was a huge GET for this part, so we rescheduled the whole movie so she could be in it,” he wrote in one tweet. Another social media post read, “Yes I DID cry when we filmed the ‘we love the coach’ scene and I don’t care who knows it.”

Since news of the movie’s remake first broke, some of the cast members have taken to social media and shared their excitement.

“I dreamt I married @gabunion and had 12 kids. It came true!!!! Written by Kenya Barris!!!!! Let’s GO!” Zach wrote on Instagram in January 2021. Nearly a month later, when the kids were announced, Kylie shared her excitement on Instagram, writing, “Very excited to be working with these amazingly talented people.”

While we wait for the new Cheaper By the Dozen, guess we’ll have to watch the original two movies on repeat! Scroll through our gallery to meet all the remake’s stars.

