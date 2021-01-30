A new month means new streaming service releases! Both Hulu and Disney+ are gearing up to stream some classic TV shows and movies, and we can’t wait to bring on the binge-watching.

Don’t worry, pop culture lovers, all your favorite Disney and Marvel movies will still be available for viewing on Disney+, they’re not going anywhere, but both Cheaper by the Dozen flicks are being added along with the Mitchel Musso series Pair of Kings. Over on Hulu, Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans will be able to catch up with the most recent episodes before the final season premieres in March 2021. Animated flicks — like Garfield will also be added!

Unfortunately, along with additions, subscribers will also be saying goodbye to some of their favorites. Looking for a full list of what you can expect to come to Disney+ and Hulu in February 2021? Scroll through our gallery and mark your calendars!

