Get ready for the back-to-school season with new releases from Hulu and Disney+. Both streaming services have a full streaming slate for September 2023.

The Kardashians, for one, is back — did you miss them? That’s not the only reality show release on Hulu throughout the month. Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, along with their parents, Marc and Heidi, are coming back for The D’Amelio Show season 3, as well.

“I’ll get in trouble if I say too much, but we’ve been filming for the past couple months and if you thought season 1 and 2 were good, just wait until season 3!” Dixie teased to J-14 exclusively in March 2023.

The show initially premiered in September 2021, with the second season coming the following year. While so much has changed for the family, they’re still killing it (as per usual) and Charli told J-14 exclusively that some familiar faces will be making an appearance when new episodes air.

“One of my favorite parts about what’s to come is the relationship between me, Dixie and Landon [Barker], and how we all are together,” the internet star teased in June 2023. “I look back and at some of the clips and I just think it’s so funny and so heartwarming to see how close they are.”

But, that’s not all fans have to look forward to. The family shot their entire 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards experience which was “cool” for Charli, who hosted the show. “To have that documented was just such a moment for me to sit back and appreciate what I’m doing from an outside perspective,” she gushed.

While the entire D’Amelio family is open to filming for their reality show, there are only “bits and pieces” of their lives that aren’t shown on camera.

“I can’t think of anything that I’m completely off limits [and] don’t talk about,” Charli explained. “Because you know if there’s something’s going on, they’re gonna hear about it, and that’s the whole point.”

If reality shows aren’t your vibe, there are some major fictional TV and movie releases dropping on the streaming services as well. Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of all the new releases on Disney+ and Hulu in September 2023.

