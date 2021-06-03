Summer is officially upon us, and Disney+ will be chock-full of new movies to get subscribers through the hottest months of the year!

Set to debut in mid-June is the streaming service’s highly anticipated animated flick, Luca. “Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides,” Disney+ announced in a statement. The title character, Luca, is set to be voiced by Jacob Tremblay while Jack Dylan Grazer lent his voice to Luca’s best friend, Alberto. While the BFF duo goes on their summer Italian adventures, “all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.”

While chatting about the flick with Entertainment Tonight in February 2021, Jacob gushed over his role in the movie. “I’m super excited about this is because I can’t wait for boys and girls to have merchandise of these characters,” the actor said, noting that when he was younger, he “was all over Lightning McQueen” from Cars. The Wonder star also said he hopes the movie will act as a way for viewers to escape from the real world.

“Things have been pretty rough and especially for a kid, I really miss my friends,” Jacob said. “I’m hoping that people will be able to see this and remember all the good times they had with their friends and that this will soon be over and we’ll all be able to meet up and just do a lot of fun stuff.”

Another movie that’s finally set to premiere is Jungle Cruise starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson. As part of Disney+’s Premier Access, viewers will have to pay an extra fee to stream on release day in late July. Following the story of Frank Wolff and Dr. Lily Houghton, the movie follows the pair on a journey down the La Quila river as “Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities — possessing the power to change the future of medicine,” according to the Disney+ synopsis. Fans will recognize the scenery from the Disney Parks’ iconic ride of the same name.

“I think there was such great anticipation for Jungle Cruise for so long, since it’s part of the fabric of people’s lives. For generations. Years and years,” Dwayne told ET in July 2020.

But these aren’t the only new releases headed to Disney+ this summer! Scroll through our gallery for a full list, and when everything will be available to stream.

