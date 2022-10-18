What really went down between Dixie D’Amelio, Noah Beck and Nailea Devora? The TikTok stars were involved in some drama in April 2022, but Dixie is setting the record straight on The D’Amelio Show.

“I was cheated on in a relationship where I was lied to for two years, so I don’t trust anyone,” Dixie explained during a confessional in an episode released on October 18. “I don’t believe anything anyone is ever saying. So, I have to know the truth.”

Keep reading on details about the drama.

What Happened Between Dixie, Noah and Nailea?

In late 2021 and early 2022, fans accused Nailea of attempting to steal Noah from Dixie after they filmed a video with Larri “Larray” Merritt.

“You wanna talk about the Nailea thing?” Noah questioned Dixie during their D’Amelio Show confessional. When she said no, he responded, “Probably smart.”

The songstress hit back, saying, “Because I’m right and she had a crush on you and then, ‘Oh you’re f–king crazy’ and gaslit me? Yeah, let’s talk about it. … You’re gunna let a girl who has a crush on you touch your face?”

The episode appeared to be filmed following Dixie and Noah’s 2021 breakup, which was revealed in an earlier episode of the Hulu show’s second season. Later on in the October 18 installment, Dixie further explained the Nailea situation, reading their text message conversation amid the drama. In the apparent messages, from November 5, 2021, Nailea told Dixie, “You have nothing to worry about” and apologized for making her feel “uncomfortable.”

What Did Nailea Say About the Situation?

Days after the messages, Nailea seemingly called Dixie out in a YouTube video.

“There is this girl who thought I wanted her man because I breathed near him. I was breathing, and he happened to be six feet away from me while I was breathing, and she swore that I wanted her man,” she said in the November 2021 video. “She was like [expletive] that [expletive] she wants my man. I don’t want your man!”

While Nailea never said Dixie by name, fans speculated that’s who the video was about.

What Did Dixie Say About the Situation?

“I never even said anything. I didn’t confront her about anything, I just didn’t respond,” Dixie said in her D’Amelio Show confessional. “If you’re going to bring something online … make sure it’s true. Because I’m known — because I don’t trust anyone — I’m the receipt queen. I have 60,000 photos in my camera roll, I save everything. I know everything everyone said to me.”

