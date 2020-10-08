She’s getting real! Dove Cameron revealed her past Disney Channel characters were part of the LGBTQ+ community in a series of Twitter posts on Wednesday, October 7.

After a fan posted a tweet about Liv and Maddie characters Liv and Maddie Rooney, the actress, 24, responded with a thread starting the sexual orientation of all her past roles.

“Still not convinced Liv was straight,” the fan said. Dove replied, “Maddie was definitely gay.”

She then added, in a separate post, “Liv was bi.”

When it came to her Descendants character, the songstress said, “Mal is pan.”

The actress also strayed from her Disney Channel characters and talked about her Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. role, Ruby — who is “asexual” — and Dumplin’ role, Bekah Cotter — who is “straight” — according to Dove’s tweets. She also opened up about her own sexuality and shared a meme alongside the caption, “Me when I date a man / me when I date a woman.”

Dove’s tweets came weeks after she opened up about her bisexuality while discussing her song “We Belong” with After series author Anna Todd during an Instagram Live on August 7. She spoke about the song’s lyric video, which featured clips of two women kissing, two men kissing and a man and woman kissing.

“I think that’s really beautiful, speaking as someone who is bi,” the actress explained. “I didn’t want my art and my visuals to only reflect heterosexual couples.”

Dove first came out as bisexual via Twitter in 2017 after she liked a tweet that read, “@DoveCameron like this if [you’re] bisexual.” At the time, she was spotted holding hands and kissing fellow actress Kiersey Clemons in a series of social media posts. Now, Dove is in a longterm relationship with actor Thomas Doherty. They first met and fell for each other on set of the Descendants films in 2016 and started dating in February 2017. The couple celebrated their three-year anniversary in February.

